PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST LOCAL BLACK HISTORY MUSIC PROGRAM

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, IN RECOGNITION OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH IN FEBRUARY, WILL HOST A PROGRAM SATURDAY ON THE WEST 7TH STREET MUSIC SCENE FROM 1960-1985.

MUSEUM EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BASYE SAYS A PANEL DISCUSSION WILL TAKE PLACE ON THAT ERA OF LOCAL MUSIC:

SHE SAYS YOU WILL HEAR STORIES ABOUT MANY TALENTED LOCAL MUSICIANS INCLUDING A LOCAL FAMILY WITH A YOUNG MUSICAL PRODIGY:

HE WAS INDUCTED INTO THE IOWA ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME IN 2007 AND CONTINUES HIS LONG CAREER IN CALIFORNIA.

THE EVENT WILL BE MODERATED BY MONIQUE SCARLETT OF UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY AND IKE RAYFORD OF SIOUX CITY’S NAACP. SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4TH AT 10:30 AM.