PORTER NAMED ABU BEKR POTENTATE

THE ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE HAS CONDUCTED ITS ANNUAL INSTALLATION OF OFFICERS AT SHRINE TEMPLE IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

RICH PORTER WAS INSTALLED AS POTENTATE FOR 2023.

PORTER IS A LIFE-LONG RESIDENT OF SIOUX CITY AND A GRADUATE OF SIOUX CITY EAST HIGH AND WESTERN IOWA TECH.

HE HAS WORKED FOR SIOUX CITY COMPRESSED STEEL FOR OVER THIRTY YEARS.

RAISED MASTER MASON AND CREATED A NOBLE OF THE MYSTIC SHRINE IN 1987,

PORTER BECAME A SHRINER DURING THE YEAR HIS FATHER, ROBERT PORTER, SERVED AS POTENTATE OF ABU BEKR SHRINE TEMPLE.

HE IS A PAST PRESIDENT OF THE ABU BEKR WHITE HORSE MOUNTED PATROL AND A PAST PRESIDENT OF THE CENTRAL STATES SHRINE HORSE PATROL ASSOCIATION.