A SUSPECT WHO OPENED FIRE AT AN OMAHA TARGET STORE WAS SHOT AND KILLED BY POLICE IN THAT CITY ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

TODD SCHAMDERER WITH OMAHA POLICE SAYS THE SUSPECT WAS THE ONLY PERSON WHO WAS SHOT:

SCHAMDERER SAYS OMAHA POLICE COULDN’T FIND ANY VICTIMS INSIDE OR OUTSIDE OF THE STORE:

THE STORE IS LOCATED IN WEST OMAHA OFF 178TH STREET AND WEST CENTER ROAD.

POLICE RESPONDED AROUND NOON TUESDAYTO THE ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORT.