IOWA GAMING REVENUE DROPS IN DECEMBER

STATE RACING AND GAMING ADMINISTRATOR, BRIAN OHORILKO SAYS THE AMOUNT OF REVENUE AT THE STATE’S TRADITIONAL CASINOS WENT AGAINST THE RECENT TREND IN DECEMBER.

THE GROSS REVENUE IN DECEMBER WAS DOWN BY MORE THAN FIVE MILLION DOLLARS IN IOWA CASINOS.

THE DROP IN THE DECEMBER 2022 REVENUE COMES HALFWAY THROUGH THIS NEW FISCAL YEAR, AND OHORILKO SAYS THINGS HAD BEEN HOLDING PRETTY STEADY.

OHORILKO SAYS THE WEATHER CAN HAVE A BIG IMPACT ON CASINOS, ESPECIALLY WHEN THERE’S POOR WEATHER ON FRIDAYS AND THROUGH THE WEEKEND.