GRASSLEY ON ROAD TO RECOVERY FROM HIP INJURY

U-S SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS REVEALING DETAILS ABOUT THE ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED EARLIER THIS MONTH THAT REQUIRED HIM TO HAVE EMERGENCY SURGERY.

GRASSLEY, WHO’S 89, SAYS IT WAS HIS OWN FAULT.

GRASSLEY’S OFFICE ANNOUNCED ON JANUARY 10TH THAT HE’D BEEN INJURED AND THE OPERATION WAS PERFORMED THE NEXT DAY.

GRASSLEY SAYS DESPITE THE CHALLENGES OF THE PAST FEW WEEKS, HIS STERLING VOTING RECORD REMAINS INTACT:

GRASSLEY HAS LONG TOUTED HIS MORNING JOGS AND SAYS HE’S PLANNING TO RETURN TO HIS RUNNING REGIMEN AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

GRASSLEY IS NOW IN HIS EIGHTH TERM IN THE U-S SENATE.

