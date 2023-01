OPA TIME FIRE INVESTIGATION WILL CONTINUE

IT WILL LIKELY BE SOMETIME BEFORE AN OFFICIAL CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS DETERMINED THAT DESTROYED THE OPA TIME RESTAURANT AND DAMAGED OTHER BUSINESSES SUNDAY MORNING ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO GO THROUGH THE REMNANTS OF THE RESTAURANT FOR AWHILE BECAUSE OF THE BELOW ZERO CONDITIONS.

RESPONDING FIREFIGHTERS LOCATED A FIRE ABOVE THE RESTAURANT’S CEILING, BUT HAD TO MOVE BACK BECAUSE OF DANGEROUS CONDITIONS WHICH LED TO PART OF THE UPPER STRUCTURE COLLAPSING:

THE BELOW ZERO CONDITIONS CAUSED OTHER CHALLENGES IN FIGHTING THE FIRE:

THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED TO OPA TIME AND THE ADJOINING SPACE, OCCUPIED BY AN H & R BLOCK OFFICE.

COLLINS SAYS THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE STRIP MALL PREVENTED THE DAMAGE FROM BEING WORSE THAN IT WAS TO ADJOINING BUSINESSES:

THERE WERE NO EMPLOYEES IN THE BUILDING AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED TO THE 26 FIREFIGHTERS WHO RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.