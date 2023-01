NO INJURIES WHEN VEHICLE CRASHES INTO PRONTO EXPRESS

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED WHEN A VEHICLE SMASHED THROUGH THE PRONTO EXPRESS AT 18TH AND HIGHWAY 75 MONDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 11:40 A.M.

THERE WERE SOME TABLES ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE GLASS, BUT GILL SAYS FORTUNATELY THEY WERE NOT OCCUPIED AT THAT TIME:

GILL SAYS NO CITATION WAS INJURED BECAUSE THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED ON PRIVATE PROPERTY AND THE DRIVER WAS LICENSED AND INSURED:

THE VEHICLE SUSTAINED MINIMAL DAMAGE.

BECAUSE NO CITATION WAS ISSUED, THE DRIVER’S NAME WAS NOT RELEASED.

