HIGH EGG PRICES HAVE MORE PEOPLE THINKING OF RAISING CHICKENS

EGG PRICES HAVE GOTTEN SO HIGH, THAT SOME IOWANS ARE THINKING ABOUT RAISING THEIR OWN CHICKENS.

CHRISTA HARTSOOK IS WITH IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION AND RECOMMENDS WINTER-HEARTY BREEDS THAT LAY BROWN EGGS.:

ORDINANCES VARY FROM TOWN TO TOWN WITH SOME CITIES ALLOWING CHICKENS, WHILE OTHERS DO NOT.

THERE IS A LOT OF PLANNING TO WORK OUT BEFORE YOU START:

HARTSOOK SAYS ASIDE FROM THE EGGS, THERE MAY BE OTHER BENEFITS OF HAVING CHICKENS:

IN SIOUX CITY, YOU WOULD NEED TO CHECK WITH CITY INSPECTION SERVICES REGARDING A PERMIT BEFORE YOU COULD RAISE CHICKENS IN THE CITY LIMITS.

Radio Iowa contributed