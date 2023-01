EARLEYWINE READY TO BE FULL TIME SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS

HIS CONTRACT HASN’T BEEN FINALIZED YET, BUT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE SAYS HE IS READY TO BEGIN FULL TIME DUTIES AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, A JOB HE HAS BEEN SERVING ON AN INTERIM BASIS FOR THE PAST SEVERAL MONTHS:

EARLEYWINE SAYS HE WILL BE PAID IN THE $250-$260,000 RANGE EACH YEAR, AND HE PLANS ON SERVING FOR AWHILE:

DR. EARLEYWINE SAYS HE BELIEVES THE SCHOOL DISTRICT IS IN GOOD FINANCIAL SHAPE RIGHT NOW, BUT IS HOPEFUL THE IOWA LEGISLATURE WILL INCREASE AID TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

THE SCHOOL DISTRICT HAS TWO LAWSUITS PENDING AGAINST IT, ONE FROM HIS PREDECESSOR DR. PAUL GAUSMAN AND THE OTHER FROM BUSINESSMAN RICK BERTRAND:

EARLEYWINE SAYS THE CAREER ACADEMY WILL CONTINUE TO BE AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE DISTRICT, AND AN EXPANSION INCLUDING TEACHING BUILDING TRADES IS UNDERWAY, THAT HE HOPES WILL ADD FUTURE TRADESMEN TO THE LOCAL WORKFORCE.

HE FORMERLY SERVED AS THE SGT. BLUFF SUPERINTENDENT, BEFORE LEAVING THAT POSITION AND THEN ACCEPTED THE SIOUX CITY POSITION ON WHAT HE THOUGHT WOULD BE A TEMPORARY POST WHEN GAUSMAN LEFT TO BECOME THE LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SUPERINTENDENT.:

EARLEYWINE SAYS HIS FOCUS WILL BE ON WORKING TO SERVE THE BEST INTERESTS OF THE STUDENTS IN THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.