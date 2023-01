RAGBRAI 50 BEGINS IN SIOUX CITY JULY 22ND

RAGBRAI, THE REGISTER’S GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA IS CELEBRATING ITS 50TH ANNIVERSARY THIS SUMMER BY RETURNING TO ITS ROOTS.

THIS YEAR BIKE RIDE WILL BEGIN IN SIOUX CITY, WHICH WAS THE STARTING POINT FOR THE 1ST RAGBRAI BACK IN 1973.

THAT YEAR, AROUND 300 RIDERS PARTICIPATED.

NOW, THOUSANDS PARTICIPATE ON ALL OR PART OF THE RIDE WHICH STRETCHES ACROSS IOWA FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER TO THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER.

THIS YEAR’S RIDE ZIG ZAGS SOMEWHAT WITH THE FIRST DAY ENDING IN STORM LAKE AND THE SECOND DAY IN CARROLL.

THE 500 MILE TREK IS THE 6TH LONGEST AND ALSO THE 6TH STEEPEST RIDE IN ITS 50 YEAR HISTORY.

RAGBRAI TAKES PLACE FROM JULY 22ND THROUGH THE 29TH, AND ENDS IN DAVENPORT, THE SAME CITY THE FIRST RIDE ENDED AT.