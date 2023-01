FIRE DAMAGES HAMILTON BLVD STRIP MALL

A FIRE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO BUSINESSES IN A STRIP MALL ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 2129 HAMILTON JUST BEFORE 6 A.M. AND FOUND HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE OPA TIME RESTAURANT

UPON ENTERING, FIREFIGHTERS LOCATED A FIRE ABOVE THE RESTAURANT’S CEILING..

THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED TO OPA TIME AND THE ADJOINING SPACE, OCCUPIED BY AN H & R BLOCK OFFICE.

TWO OTHER SPACES IN THE BUILDING SUSTAINED SMOKE AND WATER

DAMAGE.

THERE WERE NO EMPLOYEES IN THE BUILDING AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED

THERE WERE 7 FIRE APPARATUS AND 26 FIREFIGHTERS ON THE SCENE.

THE INVESTIGATION TO THE CAUSE OF THIS FIRE IS UNDERWAY.

Pictures by George Lindblade/Sioux City Fire Rescue