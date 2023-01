STORM LAKE WOMAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH

A STORM LAKE WOMAN WAS INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN BUENA VISTA COUNTY FRIDAY EVENING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 40-YEAR-OLD ANN KRUMMEN WAS INJURED WHEN HER VEHICLE COLLIDED WITH A PICKUP TRUCK AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 71 AND 600TH STREET.

THE PATROL SAYS KRUMMEN WAS EASTBOUND ON 600TH STREET AND FAILED TO YIELD THE RIGHT OF WAY FROM THE STOP SIGN TO THE ONCOMING PICKUP.

KRUMMEN WAS TAKEN BY WINGS AIR AMBULANCE TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.

ALCOHOL IS A SUSPECTED FACTOR IN THIS COLLISION