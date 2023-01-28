Mangbo Blanks Des Moines

Sioux City Musketeers goalie, Axel Mangbo, earned his first shutout as a Musketeer and led Sioux City to a 1-0 shootout victory Friday night over the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Mangbo stopped all 25 shots that he faced in both regulation and overtime. It was the first shutout for Mangbo in 40 games played with the Musketeers.

Matching Mangbo shot for shot was Des Moines net minder Max Lundgren who stopped 35 shots through regulation and OT including a 16 shot barrage in the second period by Sioux City.

The Musketeers were unable to capitalize on power play chances, going 0/5 in the tilt.

After a scoreless 65 minutes, the shootout began much the same as the rest of the game had gone with neither side finding the back of the net until the fifth round.

Garrett Brown and Davis Borozinskis traded goals to keep the contest going.

It wasn’t until the ninth round of the shootout when Brian Nicholas deked his way around Lundgren to give Sioux City the win after Mangbo stuffed one final Des Moines attempt.

The win marks the third shutout victory for Sioux City this season.