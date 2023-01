SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE TWO TRAFFIC CAMERA KIOSKS WILL REMAIN WHERE THEY ARE FOR AWHILE LONGER.

SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THE RECENT SNOW HAS MADE IT DIFFICULT TO TRY AND MOVE THEM:

ONE IS LOCATED IN THE 2900 BLOCK OF TRANSIT AVENUE, AND THE SECOND AT THE 3400 BLOCK OF MILITARY ROAD.

CLARK SAYS THE CAMERAS ARE DEFINITELY STILL WORKING:

THE FINE IS $100 IF YOU ARE CAUGHT ON CAMERA SPEEDING PAST EITHER OF THE TWO LOCATIONS.