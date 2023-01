ANTI FOOD TAX MEASURE ADVANCES IN SD LEGISLATURE

AN EFFORT TO ELIMINATE SOUTH DAKOTA’S FOUR-AND-A-HALF PERCENT TAX ON FOOD HAS ADVANCED IN THE STATE LEGISLATURE.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAD CAMPAIGNED IN HER REELECTION CAMPAIGN ON THE ELIMINATION OF THE TAX.

YESTERDAY, THE HOUSE TAXATION COMMITTEE OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVED THE PROPOSAL TO DO AWAY WITH THE TAX.

THE PROPOSAL IS EXPECTED TO COST AN ESTIMATED 102-POINT-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS IN THE FIRST YEAR BUT STATE BUDGET OFFICIALS ASSURED COMMITTEE MEMBERS THE STATE CAN AFFORD THE TAX CUT.

THE PROPOSAL NOW GOES TO THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE FOR CONSIDERATION.