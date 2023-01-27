SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINS AT MIDNIGHT

THE APPROACHING SNOW STORM HAS RESULTED IN MAYOR BOB SCOTT DECLARING A SNOW EMERGENCY FOR SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT MIDNIGHT TONIGHT.

THE SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARATION PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE STREET, WHICH IS MARKED WITH A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE.

VEHICLES MAY PARK ON THE EVEN NUMBERED SIDE OF RESIDENTIAL AND NON-EMERGENCY STREETS OVERNIGHT FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY, JANUARY 28TH.

ENFORCEMENT WILL BEGIN AT 7:00 A.M. ON SATURDAY

CITIZENS SHOULD PARK ON THE ODD SIDE OF THE STREET AFTER SEVEN A.M. UNTIL SEVEN P.M.THE FOLLOWING DAY ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 29TH.

RESIDENTS ARE ENCOURAGEDTO REMOVE VEHICLES FROM ON-STREET PARKING WHERE POSSIBLE.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive snow emergency alerts via text,

phone and email through the CodeRED platform.

To sign up, text AlertSiouxCity to 99411 to receive a direct link to Sioux City’s Community

Notification Enrollment page.

Residents may also sign up to receive notifications to their email or home phone by visiting www.sioux-city.org/alerts.

Required information includes first and last name, street address (physical address, no P.O. boxes), city, state, zip code and primary phone number.

Additional phone numbers and email addresses can be entered as

well.

CodeRED provides an easy and secure method for inputting information and the data

collected will only be used for emergency notification purposes.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions found in chapter

10.84.040 and 10.84.060 will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The emergency snow route map can be found at www.sioux-city.org/snowmaps.

Sioux City Municipal Code is located at www.sioux-city.org under the Government tab.