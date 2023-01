SHELDON WOMAN CHARGED WITH INSURANCE FRAUD

A SHELDON, IOWA WOMAN IS FACING AN INSURANCE FRAUD CHARGE.

32-YEAR-OLD MERANDA MILLER IS CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF INSURANCE FRAUD – PRESENTING FALSE INFORMATION, WHICH IS A CLASS D FELONY.

THE CHARGE STEMS FROM AN INVESTIGATION THAT BEGAN IN NOVEMBER OF 2022.

THE IOWA INSURANCE DIVISION’S FRAUD BUREAU CLAIMS THAT MILLER PROVIDED FALSE STATEMENTS TO AN INSURER IN CONNECTION WITH AN INSURANCE CLAIM.

SHE WAS ARRESTED IN SHELDON ON TUESDAY AND BOOKED INTO THE O’BRIEN COUNTY JAIL.

MILLER IS FREE ON $5,000 BOND.