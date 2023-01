MOVE YOUR PLOWED IN VEHICLE BEFORE THE NEXT SNOW OR…

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY VEHICLES ARE STILL BEING TOWED THAT ARE SNOWBOUND FROM THE LAST MAJOR JANUARY SNOWSTORM.

POLICE HAVE HAD TO TOW OVER 60 VEHICLES THAT WERE LEFT SNOW BOUND BY THEIR OWNERS SINCE TUESDAY, JANUARY 24TH.

SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS WITH ANOTHER STORM ON ITS WAY, SOME STREETS CAN’T BE PLOWED PROPERLY WITH CARS BURIED IN SNOW ON THEM:

TOWED1 OC…ANOTHER PROBLEM. :11

CLARK SAYS VEHICLES THAT HAVEN’T BEEN MOVED OR DUG OUT WILL CONTINUE TO BE TOWED AWAY:

TOWED2 OC………..TO THE CURB. :09

SGT. CLARK SAYS YOU WILL SAVE YOURSELF A LOT OF MONEY BY MOVING YOUR VEHICLE OUT OF THE SNOW BEFORE IT GETS CALLED IN BY SOMEONE AND THEN TOWED AWAY.