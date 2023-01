MORE SNOW WELCOME AT OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES

MORE WEEKEND SNOW IS JUST THE THING TO ADD TO THE FUN OF THE ANNUAL UNIVERSITY OF OKOBOJI WINTER GAMES IN THE SPIRIT LAKE AREA OF NORTHWEST IOWA.

KILEY ZANKOWSKI OF THE IOWA GREAT LAKES AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, SAYS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE ARE EXPECTED THROUGH SUNDAY TO COMPETE IN EVERYTHING FROM PING-PONG AND PICKLEBALL TO AXE THROWING AND A HUMAN FOOSBALL TOURNAMENT.

OTHER EVENTS INCLUDE A CHILI COOKOFF, CHOCOLATE TASTING, A CRIBBAGE TOURNAMENT AND A DOG SHOW. THERE’S ALSO A KITE FESTIVAL.

THE WEEKEND FORECAST FOR MODERATE-TO-HEAVY SNOWFALL IN THE REGION WILL ADD TO THE FUN.

THE WINTER GAMES ARE EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THREE-MILLION DOLLARS FOR THE REGION.