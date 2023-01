LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL HISTORY FEATURED IN NEW EXHIBIT

A NEW EXHIBIT REMEMBERING SIOUX CITY’S LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL IS NOW ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS THE EXHIBIT FEATURES MEMORABILIA FROM THE HIGH SCHOOL THAT SERVED SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE FROM 1939-72.

ANDERSON SAYS WITH AN ENROLLMENT OF APPROXIMATELY 350 STUDENTS IN GRADES NINE THROUGH TWELVE, LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL WAS MUCH SMALLER THAN EITHER SIOUX CITY CENTRAL OR SIOUX CITY EAST:

THE HIGH SCHOOL WAS PHASED OUT WITH THE OPENING OF THE NEW SIOUX CITY EAST, WEST, AND NORTH HIGH SCHOOLS IN 1972.

THE LEEDS HIGH SCHOOL EXHIBIT WILL BE ON DISPLAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM THROUGH JUNE 4TH.