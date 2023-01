Landmand Golf Course Near Homer Honored By Golf Digest

THE LANDMAND GOLF COURSE NEAR HOMER, NEBRASKA JUST OPENED LAST AUGUST, BUT IT ALREADY HAS RECEIVED A MAJOR HONOR.

GOLF DIGEST HAS NAMED THE VENUE THE 2022 BEST NEW PUBLIC COURSE.

LANDMAND IS THE FIRST EIGHTEEN HOLE COURSE BY THE DESIGN TEAM OF TAD KING AND ROB COLLINS.

IT OCCUPIES A DRAMATIC SITE IN THE LOESS HILLS, A FEW MILES OUTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY, AND CLOSE TO THE IOWA BORDER, AND THE MISSOURI RIVER.

THE LANDMAND PROPERTY COVERS 580 ACRES.

SINCE THE COURSE OPENED FOR A SHORT FIRST SEASON BACK IN AUGUST, IT HAS BEEN UNIVERSALLY ACCLAIMED.

WHEN LANDMAND’S 2023 TEE TIMES BECAME AVAILABLE AT THE END OF DECEMBER, OVER 80 PER CENT OF THEM WERE SOLD ON THE FIRST DAY.

GOLF DIGEST ARCHITECTURE EDITOR DEREK DUNCAN WROTE THAT THE GREENS NOT ONLY ARE LARGE BUT THEY POSSESS SLOPES, SECTIONS, CROWNS AND INTERNAL CONTOURS NOT SEEN THIS SIDE OF ST. ANDREWS.

DEVELOPER WILL ANDERSEN SAYS WINNING THE AWARD IS A WONDERFUL AFFIRMATION OF WHAT WE HAVE DONE. IT IS SOMETHING HE NEVER EXPECTED.