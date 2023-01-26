Western Iowa Tech Community College Unveils New Athletics Logo

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) is pleased to unveil a new logo to represent the school’s athletics teams. The logo is inspired by WITCC’s mascot — the Comets. By remaining loyal to the original mascot, the College is paying tribute to its long, distinguished fifty-year history as Siouxland’s community college. The reimagined Comets logo has a modern, clean, and energetic aesthetic. It provides the athletics program with a strong visual identity and embraces the excitement sports brings to the college community.

“After months of marketing research, we are excited to present a logo the teams and fans can rally behind and support,” said Terry Murrell, President of WITCC.

WITCC announced last fall that it has been approved by the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) to start basketball, cheer, esports, soccer, and volleyball programs. According to Athletic Director Mike Brown, “This process is coming together. We have a lot going on as we build our coaching staff and get our facilities ready. Having the mascot and logo visually solidified makes it all more real as we build our athletics brand.”

Along with the logo, WITCC has also established a new, consistent color scheme of navy blue, lime green, and white, and a custom, distinctive font for branded uniforms and gear. The new logo has already been implemented on the College’s website and athletic recruitment materials. There are also plans to have Comets apparel available in the college spirit shop in the fall.