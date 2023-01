THUNE HOPES CONGRESS WILL WORK IN A BIPARTISAN WAY

AFTER CRITICIZING CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATS FOR THEIR PARTISAN POLITICS OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE SAYS THERE ARE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR COOPERATION.

THE NEW FARM BILL IS ONE OF THEM:

THUNE SAYS THE NEED FOR COOPERATION IN MANY AREAS IS CLEAR:

HE SAYS ALL MEMBERS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT BIG TECH;

THUNE SAYS IT WILL ALSO TAKE BI-PARTISAN WORK TO COME UP WITH A DEBT CEILING AND BUDGET RESOLUTION.

Jerry Oster WNAX