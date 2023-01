SC SCHOOL BOARD MAY NAME NEW SUPERINTENDENT CHOICE TODAY

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL MEET THIS AFTERNOON IN CLOSED SESSION TO

CONSIDER A MOTION FOR NAMING THE NEXT SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

THE BOARD WOULD ALSO DECIDE ON ENTERING INTO CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS WITH THAT PERSON.

THE TWO FINALISTS, DR. ROD EARLEYWINE, WHO IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT, AND DR. GEOVANNY PONCE OF HOUSTON, TEXAS, TOOK PART IN INDIVIDUAL PUBLIC FORUMS WEDNESDAY NIGHT AT NORTH HIGH SCHOOL.

THEY WERE ALSO EARLIER INTERVIEWED SEPARATELY BY THE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS.

THE SCHOOL BOARD CLOSED SESSION BEGINS AT 3 P.M. AT THE DOWNTOWN EDUCATIONAL SERVICE CENTER.