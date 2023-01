IOWA SENATE MULLS LIMITING MALPRACTICE DAMAGE AWARDS

THE IOWA SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE HAS ADVANCED A BILL TO SET A ONE MILLION DOLLAR CAP ON NON-ECONOMIC, PAIN AND SUFFERING DAMAGES IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE LAWSUITS IN THE STATE.

SANDRA CONLIN, A LOBBYIST FOR THE IOWA HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION, SAYS THERE’S BEEN A TIPPING POINT — LAST SPRING’S 97-MILLION DOLLAR JURY VERDICT IN A MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CLAIM AGAINST AN IOWA CITY HOSPITAL AND A DOCTOR.

MAL3 OC……OVER TIME. :09

CONLIN SAYS THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT RATE INCREASES IN MEDICAL MALPRACTICE INSURANCE AND LAWSUITS ARE BEING SETTLED FOR HIGHER AMOUNTS.

CHIP BALTIMORE, A FORMER REPUBLICAN LEGISLATOR, SAYS 97 MILLION DOLLARS ISN’T EGREGIOUS FOR THE FAMILY OF THE BABY BOY WHO WILL REQUIRE 24/7 MEDICAL CARE HIS ENTIRE LIFE AFTER HIS SKULL WAS CRUSHED.

BALTIMORE IS WORKING AS A LOBBYIST FOR TRIAL LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE.

MAL4 OC………QUITE HONESTLY.” :13

SAM CLOVIS OF HINTON, THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S NOMINEE FOR STATE TREASURER IN 2012, IS URGING LAWMAKERS TO KILL THE BILL.

CLOVIS IS SUING WESTERN IOWA HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS, ALLEGING THEIR NEGLIGENCE HAS LEFT HIM PARALYZED FROM THE CHEST DOWN AFTER EMERGENCY SURGERY IN 2019.

MAL5 OC……..AND IT’S IMMORAL.” :13

HOSPITAL EXECUTIVES SAY THE NEW LIMIT ON MEDICAL MALPRACTICE AWARDS WOULD HELP WITH RECRUITNG.

ERIN MUCK IS C-E-O OF THE CRAWFORD COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL IN DENISON.

MAL6 OC…….INTEREST ANYMORE.” :13

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS THE BILL IS ONE OF HER LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES.

IF THE BILL BECOMES LAW, IOWANS WOULD STILL BE ABLE TO SUE FOR LARGER AMOUNTS IF THE ALLEGED NEGLIGENCE CAUSES SIGNIFICANT EXPENSES OR MONETARY LOSSES TO AN INJURED PATIENT.

NON-ECONOMIC OR “PAIN AND SUFFERING” AWARDS WOULD BE LIMITED TO A MILLION DOLLARS.

Radio Iowa