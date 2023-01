FATAL CRASH ON I-29 IN SOUTH DAKOTA

A WOMAN HAS DIED AND A MALE PASSENGER INJURED IN A CRASH WEDNESDAY MORNING ON INTERSTATE 29 NEAR TEA, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PATROL SAYS THE 49-YEAR-OLD FEMALE DRIVER LOST CONTROL OF HER NORTHBOUND PICKUP TRUCK WHILE MERGING INTO THE LEFT LANE OF TRAVEL.

THE VEHICLE ENTERED THE MEDIAN AND ROLLED NEAR MILE MARKER 71, EJECTING THE DRIVER.

SHE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE 52-YEAR-OLD MALE PASSENGER SUFFERED SERIOUS NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES AND WAS TAKEN TO A SIOUX FALLS HOSPITAL.

ROAD CONDITIONS ARE THOUGHT TO HAVE BEEN A FACTOR IN THE CRASH.

NEITHER VICTIM WAS WEARING A SEATBELT.

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

.