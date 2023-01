EARLEYWINE OFFERED SC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT’S POST

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS VOTED TO OFFER THE JOB OF SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS TO DR. ROD EARLEYWINE.

THE BOARD VOTED 6-1 FOR EARLEYWINE, THE FORMER SGT. BLUFF LUTON SUPERINTENDENT WHO HAS SERVED AS SIOUX CITY’S INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT SINCE JULY.

PERLA ALARCON-FLORY CAST THE LONE NO VOTE.

EARLEYWINE AND DR. GEOVANNY PONCE (PON-SAY) OF HOUSTON, TEXAS, WERE THE FINAL TWO OF 23 TOTAL CANDIDATES FOR THE POST THAT OPENED WHEN FORMER SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN WAS HIRED FOR THE LINCOLN, NEBRASKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS POST.

EARLEYWINE’S APPOINTMENT AS SUPERINTENDENT IS CONTINGENT ON THE FINALIZATION AND BOARD APPROVAL OF HIS CONTRACT.

HIS ANTICIPATED START DATE AS SUPERINTENDENT OF SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS IS JULY 1, 2023.