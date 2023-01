SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS HAS COMMITTED TO DONATE OVER 33-THOUSAND POUNDS OF PORK TO THE GOSPEL MISSION FOOD PANTRY TO AID THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.

VOLUNTEERS WERE UNLOADING PALETTES OF RIBS, PORK ROASTS, AND HALF LOINS TO STOCK THEIR FREEZER.

THE GOSPEL MISSION STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS COOK THREE MEALS A DAY, EVERY DAY, FOR SHELTER RESIDENTS AND GUESTS IN NEED OF A MEAL.

THEY ALSO PROVIDE GROCERIES TO FOOD-INSECURE INDIVIDUALS IN THE COMMUNITY IN THEIR MISSION TO FEED THE HUNGRY.