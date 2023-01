PILLEN PROPOSES AMBITIOUS STATE BUDGET

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN DELIVERED HIS FIRST STATE OF THE STATE ADDRESS WEDNESDAY AS THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF THE CORNHUSKER STATE.

PILLEN SAYS EVEN THOUGH NEBRASKA HAS MORE MONEY IN ITS COFFERS THAN ANYONE CAN BELIEVE, EVERY NICKEL MATTERS:

THAT BUDGET INCLUDES JUST A 2 PERCENT INCREASE IN THE STATE APPROPRIATION FOR OPERATIONS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA.

PILLEN ALSO RECOMMENDED AN ADDITIONAL $2.4 BILLION DOLLARS IN PROPERTY TAX CUTS, FOR A TOTAL OF $7.1 BILLION THROUGH FISCAL YEAR 26-27:

PILLEN CONTINUED WITH A MANTRA HE CAMPAIGNED ON THAT OUR KIDS ARE OUR FUTURE:

THE EDUCATION FUTURE FUND WILL ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER ASSISTANCE TO HELP MEET THE NEEDS OF SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS ACROSS THE STATE.

PILLEN IS ALSO RECOMMENDING AN ALLOCATION OF $1,500 DOLLARS ANNUALLY TO EVERY PUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENT IN EVERY NEBRASKA SCHOOL DISTRICT.

HE CLAIMED THAT NEBRASKA IS A PRO-LIFE STATE AND WILL BE A STATE THAT PROVIDES EXTENSIVE RESOURCES TO ALL WOMEN IN NEED THROUGHOUT THEIR PREGNANCIES.

HIS BUDGET ALSO INCLUDES $100 MILLION DOLLARS TO LEVERAGE AN ADDITIONAL $400 MILLION IN FEDERAL FUNDS TO IMPROVE BRIDGES AND ROADS.

PILLEN ALSO SET A GOAL TO GET BROADBAND ACROSS NEBRASKA COMPLETED.