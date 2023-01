HISTORY AT HIGH NOON TO FEATURE 1890’S CITY PHOTOS

LAST THURSDAY’S SNOW RESULTED IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM POSTPONING THEIR HISTORY AT HIGH NOON EVENT TO THIS THURSDAY, JANUARY 26TH.

MUSEUM EDUCATION CURATOR THERESA WEAVER-BASYE SAYS IT’S A PRESENTATION OF THE LOCAL PICTURES TAKEN BY PHILIP C. WALTERMIRE, A SIOUX CITY PHOTOGRAPHER IN THE 1890’S:

NOON1 OC…… AND PARADES. :18

IN THE SUMMER, HE WOULD MOVE HIS STUDIO TO RIVERSIDE PARK:

NOON2 OC……IN THE PARK. :06

ARCHIVES MANAGER TOM MUNSON WILL SHOWCASE THE WORK OF THE EARLY SIOUX CITY PHOTOGRAPHER AT 12:05 P.M. THURSDAY IN THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS DOWNTOWN.