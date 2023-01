BRANSTAD TO LEAD WORLD FOOD PRIZE FOUNDATION

FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD IS THE NEW LEADER OF THE DES MOINES BASED FOUNDATION THAT AWARDS THE ANNUAL “WORLD FOOD PRIZE.”

IN OCTOBER OF EACH YEAR THE FOUNDATION PRESENTS THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE AND IT’S 250-THOUSAND DOLLAR AWARD TO PEOPLE AT THE FOREFRONT OF EFFORTS TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY, QUANTITY AND AVAILABILITY OF FOOD.

BRANSTAD WAS GOVERNOR WHEN DES MOINES BUSINESSMAN JOHN RUAN DONATED THE SEED MONEY FOR THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE AND ITS HEADQUARTERS IN DES MOINES.

NORMAN BORLAUG, THE CRESCO NATIVE WHO WON THE 1970 NOBEL PEACE PRIZE FOR HIS RESEARCH THAT DEVELOPED HIGH-YIELDING WHEAT, TOOK THE LEAD IN CREATING THE WORLD FOOD PRIZE IN 1986.

Radio Iowa