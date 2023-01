BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR MURDER SUSPECT

A MOTION TO REDUCE THE BOND OF A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER HAS BEEN DENIED.

A JUDGE RULED THAT THE BOND FOR 19-YEAR-OLD JOSEPH CRUZ WILL REMAIN AT $300,000.

THE COURT FOUND THE PRESENT BOND IS NECESSARY TO ASSURE THE DEFENDANT’S APPEARANCE AT FUTURE COURT HEARINGS AND/OR FOR THE SAFETY OF THE PERSONS IN THIS COMMUNITY.

CRUZ IS CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING DEATHS LAST OCTOBER 29TH OF 21-YEAR-OLD CARLOS AGUIRRE AND 19-YEAR-OLD ANTHONY WILLIAMS OF SIOUX CITY AT A WESTSIDE RESIDENCE.

HIS TRIAL IS SET FOR APRIL 4TH AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.