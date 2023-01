ARRAIGNMENT DATE SET FOR AUSTYN SELF

AN ARRAIGNMENT DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH THE FATAL SHOOTING OF HIS GIRLFRIEND ON JANUARY 14TH AT A RESIDENCE ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

23-YEAR-OLD AUSTYN SELF IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT IN THE DEATH OF 31-YEAR-OLD SARAH ZOELLE.

ZOELLE DIED FROM A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE ABDOMEN AFTER BEING SHOT AT HER RESIDENCE AT 3319 NEBRASKA STREET.

SELF’S ARRAIGNMENT WILL TAKE PLACE FEBRUARY 3RD IN WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT.

HE REMAINS HELD ON ONE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.