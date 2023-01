WINSIDE TEACHER ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT

A WINSIDE, NEBRASKA PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHER IS FACING CHARGES FOR ALLEGEDLY TAKING PART IN A SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH A STUDENT.

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE CONDUCTED AN INVESTIGATION REGARDING THE ALLEGATION, AND ARRESTED 25-YEAR-OLD CALI HEIKES OF WINSIDE SUNDAY FOR HER INVOLVEMENT.

HEIKES POSTED BOND AND WAS RELEASED.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AND THE SPECIFIC CHARGES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.