SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN VANDALISM AT FEDERAL BUILDING

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY VANDALIZING THE FEDERAL BUILDING IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY 33-YEAR-OLD DUDLEY BLACKBIRD IS CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 4TH DEGREE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY VIDEO SURVEILLANCE SHOWED A MAN IDENTIFIED AS BLACKBIRD WALK UP TO THE GLASS EXTERIOR DOORS ON THE EAST SIDE OF THE FEDERAL BUILDING EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND THROW SOME KIND OF LARGE OBJECT AT THE DOOR, SHATTERING THE GLASS.

THE SUSPECT THEN FLED ON FOOT.

BLACKBIRD WAS LOCATED BY POLICE AROUND 4:30 P.M. ON MONDAY AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY.