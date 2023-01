PLENTY OF SNOW FOR THIS YEAR’S CARDBOARD SLED RACES

YOU CAN START PREPARING NOW FOR THE ANNUAL RIVER-CADE CARDBOARD SLED RACES.

SPOKESMAN PHYL CLAEYS SAYS THE RACES WILL TAKE PLACE NEXT MONTH AT CONE PARK:

IT’S THE FIRST EVENT TO BE HELD THIS YEAR FOR RIVER CADE:

THE SLED MUST BE MADE OF CARDBOARD, NO OTHER MATERIALS:

AND IF YOU NEED CARDBOARD, CLAEYS SAYS A LOCAL COMPANY IS PROVIDING IT:

AGAIN THE RACES TAKE PLACE AT CONE PARK ON SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 26TH.