NELSON CHOSEN AS INTERIM WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

A RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY RESIDENT HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO FILL THE VACANT DISTRICT 3 COUNTY SUPERVISOR’S SEAT.

MARK NELSON OF CORRECTIONVILLE WAS CHOSEN TUESDAY BY THE THREE PERSON COMMISSION MADE UP OF THE COUNTY ATTORNEY, TREASURER AND AUDITOR PAT GILL:

THE THREE COUNTY OFFICIALS INTERVIEWED SEVERAL CANDIDATES THE PAST TWO DAYS.

NELSON WILL SERVE THE FINAL 23 MONTHS OF THE TERM VACATED BY ROCKY DE WITT, WHO RESIGNED AFTER BEING ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE.

GILL SAYS THE PUBLIC MAY STILL PETITION FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION, BUT THERE IS A SHORT TIMEFRAME TO DO SO:

NELSON WAS TO BE SWORN IN AT 3:15 TUESDAY AFTERNOON BEFORE THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING.

