IOWA LEGISLATURE PASSES SCHOOL CHOICE FUNDING MEASURE

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE HAS VOTED FOR GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ TOP 2023 PRIORITY — A BILL THAT WILL PROVIDE STATE-FUNDED ACCOUNTS FOR THE PARENTS OF PRIVATE SCHOOL STUDENTS.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE JOHN WILLS OF SPIRIT LAKE OPENED MONDAY’S HOUSE DEBATE BY SAYING THE BILL WAS ABOUT FREEDOM.

AFTER FIVE AND A HALF HOURS OF DEBATE, THE BILL CLEARED THE HOUSE ON A 55 TO 45 VOTE.

SENATORS DEBATED IN EARNEST FOR ABOUT THREE HOURS, PASSING THE BILL JUST BEFORE 12:30 A.M. THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING ON A 31-TO-18 VOTE.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT, A REPUBLICAN FROM DENISON, SAYS STATE FUNDS WILL NOW FOLLOW A CHILD TO THE SCHOOL THAT BEST FITS THEIR NEEDS.

ALL DEMOCRATS IN THE LEGISLATURE VOTED AGAINST THE BILL.

REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY EXPRESSED HIS CONCERNS:

SCHOLTEN SAYS THERE ISN’T ENOUGH TRANSPARENCY:

NINE HOUSE REPUBLICANS AND THREE SENATORS INCLUDING LYNN DAVIS OF CHEROKEE VOTED AGAINST THE PROPOSAL.

IN THE FIRST YEAR, LOW INCOME PARENTS WHO ENROLL A CHILD IN A PRIVATE SCHOOL COULD APPLY FOR NEARLY 76-HUNDRED DOLLARS IN STATE FUNDING TO COVER TUITION, COMPUTERS, TEXTBOOKS AND TUTORING.

IN 2026, ALL PRIVATE SCHOOL PARENTS COULD APPLY FOR THE STATE MONEY.