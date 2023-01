GREENWELL HAS CONCERNS OVER SCHOOL CHOICE BILL

SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL HAS SOME THOUGHTS ABOUT THE SCHOOL CHOICE BILL PASSED BY THE IOWA LEGISLATURE.

GREENWELL SAYS HE WASN’T SURPRISED LAWMAKERS PASSED THE BILL, WHICH HAD FAILED TO MUSTER ENOUGH SUPPORT THE PREVIOUS TWO YEARS:

DAN6 OC……..PARTICULARLY SURPRISING. :06

GREENWELL DOES HAVE SOME CONCERNS ABOUT THE BILL, PARTICULARLY ON PROJECTIONS OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT YEARLY GROWTH IN STATE REVENUES TO HELP FUND THE MEASURE:

DAN7 OC……SIGNIFICANT PROBLEM. :26

GREENWELL ALSO HOPES THE NEW MEASURE WON’T CHANGE THE RATIO OF STATE FUNDING TO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND POTENTIALLY INCREASE PROPERTY TAX ASKINGS BY LOCAL ENTITIES:

DAN8 OC………RIGHT NOW. :20

THE EDUCATIONAL SAVINGS ACCOUNT PROPOSAL GIVES PARENTS THE OPTION TO GET NEARLY 76-HUNDRED DOLLARS PER CHILD ANNUALLY, IF THEY ENROLL THEIR KIDS IN PRIVATE SCHOOL.