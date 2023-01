PART OF DOUGLAS STREET IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC STARTING WEDNESDAY.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS DOUGLAS STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 7TH STREET AND 8TH STREET BEGINNING WEDNESDAY MORNING TO ALLOW CRANE WORK TO OCCUR ON THE BENSON BUILDING.

THE CLOSURE WILL CONTINUE THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED USING 7TH STREET, PEARL STREET AND 8TH STREET.