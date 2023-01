TWO DEAD, ONE INJURED IN DES MOINES CHARTER SCHOOL SHOOTING (Update)

TWO STUDENTS ARE DEAD AND A STAFF MEMBER WOUNDED IN A SHOOTING MONDAY AFTERNOON AT A CHARTER SCHOOL IN DOWNTOWN DES MOINES.

DES MOINES POLICE SPOKESPERSON PAUL PARIZEK SAYS THE SHOOTING HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 1 O’CLOCK AT THE SCHOOL CALLED “STARTS RIGHT HERE.”

SERGEANT PARIZEK SAYS THREE SUSPECTS IN THE SHOOTING WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN A TRAFFIC STOP ABOUT TWO MILES AWAY FROM THE SCENE OF THE SHOOTING.

THE CHARTER PROGRAM THAT HELPS AT-RISK METRO DES MOINES YOUTH WAS FOUNDED BY LOCAL RAPPER WILL HOLMES AND IS AFFILIATED WITH DES MOINES PUBLIC SCHOOLS.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND DES MOINES POLICE CHIEF DANA WINGERT ARE BOTH ON THE ORGANIZATION’S BOARD.

UPDATED 5:53 P.M. 1/23/23