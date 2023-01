RICKETTS TO BE SWORN IN AS NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR TODAY

NEBRASKA’S FORMER GOVERNOR IS BEING SWORN IN TODAY AS THAT STATE’S NEW U.S. SENATOR.

PETE RICKETTS WILL REPLACE BEN SASSE, WHO LEFT THE SEAT TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

RICKETTS SAYS HE SPENT THE LAST EIGHT YEARS TRYING TO MAKE NEBRASKA GOVERNMENT WORK FOR THE PEOPLE.

HE WILL NOW TRY TO DO THAT IN WASHINGTON:

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN CHOSE RICKETTS FROM NINE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES WHO WERE INTERVIEWED FOR THE POST.