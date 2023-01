OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED CELEBRATES REMODEL OF RESIDENTIAL UNIT

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED CELEBRATED THE RENOVATIONS OF ONE OF THEIR MULTI-CLIENT HOMES WITH A RIBBON CUTTING AND DEDICATION MONDAY AFTERNOON ON GLEN OAKS BOULEVARD.

C-E-O JENNIFER MCCABE SAYS IT’S PART OF AN ONGOING PROJECT TO REMODEL THE RESIDENTIAL DWELLINGS FOR THEIR CLIENTS WHO SUFFER FROM BRAIN INJURIES:

FOUR INDIVIDUAL CLIENTS LIVE IN EACH OF EIGHT HOMES AND RECEIVE CARE FROM STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS:

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED SERVES 37 CLIENTS WHO RECEIVE CARE AT THEIR FACILITIES.

THIS WAS THE THIRD OF THEIR RESIDENTIAL FACILITIES TO BE REMODELED.