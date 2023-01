NOEM’S CELL PHONE HACKED

FOLLOWING THE LEAK OF GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND HER FAMILY’S PERSONAL SOCIAL SECURITY NUMBERS AND OTHER PRIVATE INFORMATION BY THE JANUARY 6TH COMMITTEE, GOVERNOR NOEM’S PERSONAL CELL PHONE NUMBER HAS NOW BEEN HACKED AND USED TO MAKE HOAX CALLS.

GOVERNOR NOEM HAD NO INVOLVEMENT IN THESE CALLS.

NOEM SAYS THE CALLOUS MISHANDLING OF PERSONAL INFORMATION HAS REAL WORLD CONSEQUENCES.

SHE HAS URGED BOTH THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY GENERAL AND MULTIPLE CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES TO INVESTIGATE THE LEAKING OF HER FAMILY’S PERSONAL INFORMATION.