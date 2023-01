KNAPP DIES IN STATE PRISON CARE CENTER AT AGE 84

A RURAL MERRILL MAN CONVICTED LAST YEAR OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER HAS DIED IN A STATE PRISON

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS 84-YEAR-OLD THOMAS KNAPP WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD DUE TO NATURAL CAUSES LAST THURSDAY MORNING WHILE IN HOSPICE AT THE IOWA MEDICAL AND CLASSIFICATION CENTER.

KNAPP HAD BEEN HOUSED THERE DUE TO CHRONIC ILLNESS.

KNAPP HAD BEEN SERVING A LIFE SENTENCE FOR THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HIS STEPSON, 51-YEAR-OLD KEVIN JUZEK IN MAY OF 2020.

KNAPP WAS SENTENCED LAST OCTOBER AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN SEPTEMBER OF 2022 OF 1ST DEGREE MURDER IN JUZEK’S DEATH AND DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT AND WILLFUL INJURY FOR THE ASSAULT OF HIS WIFE, DARLENE KNAPP.