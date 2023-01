DOWNTOWN FIRE DAMAGES SPENCER BUILDINGS

A FIRE SUNDAY AFTERNOON DAMAGED SEVERAL APARTMENTS AND BUSINESSES IN THE 200 BLOCK OF GRAND AVENUE IN DOWNTOWN SPENCER, IOWA.

SPENCER FIRE-RESCUE WAS SENT SHORTLY AFTER 12:30 P.M. TO A SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT AT 215 GRAND AVENUE WHERE THE OCCUPANT HAD DISCOVERED A SMOKE FILLED RESIDENCE WHEN SHE RETURNED HOME.

FIREFIGHTERS FOUND HEAVY SMOKE COMING FROM THE 2ND FLOOR WINDOWS ON THE FRONT AND REAR OF 221 GRAND AVENUE WHEN THEY ARRIVED.

THE RESIDENTS WERE EVACUATED WITH THREE PEOPLE TREATED FOR SMOKE INHALATION.

THE ROOF STARTED TO FAIL FORCING FIREFIGHTERS TO EVACUATE THE 2ND FLOOR

THE 2ND FLOOR AND ROOF SUFFERED EXTREME FIRE DAMAGE WITH SMOKE DAMAGE THROUGHOUT THE 2ND FLOOR OF THE ADJOINING BUILDINGS.

SEVERAL BUSINESSES SUFFERED MINOR TO EXTREME WATER DAMAGE.

SPENCER FIREFIGHTERS WERE ON THE SCENE FOR 8 HOURS WITH MUTUAL AID FROM THE EVERLY FIRE-RESCUE, AND A 100 FOOT AERIAL LADDER FROM THE SPIRIT LAKE FIRE DEPARTMENT.

THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION AT THIS TIME.

Photo from Spencer Fire Rescue