DACE AVENUE BRIDGE TO REOPEN THIS WEEK

A BRIDGE ON DACE AVENUE NEAR TOOL DEPOT AND LEADING TO THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH EXPO CENTER WILL REOPEN TO TRAFFIC LATER THIS WEEK.

CITY SPOKESPERSON ANNE WESTRA SAYS THE BRIDGE HAS BEEN CLOSED FOR RECONSTRUCTION SINCE LAST JULY AND WAS ORIGINALLY TO REOPEN NEAR THE END OF 2022:

ONCE THE WEATHER WARMS BACK UP, THE FINISHING WORK WILL TAKE PLACE:

WESTRA SAYS THE REOPENING WILL HELP WITH TRAFFIC FLOW TO SEVERAL UPCOMING EVENTS:

DACE AVENUE IS THE MAIN THROUGHWAY IN THE OLD STOCKYARDS AREA OF SIOUX CITY.