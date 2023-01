COURT DATES SET FOR LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDER SUSPECTS

A PRELIMINARY HEARING FOR A LAUREL, NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN A QUADRUPLE MURDER CASE LAST YEAR IN THAT TOWN WILL TAKE PLACE ON FEBRUARY 15TH.

43-YEAR-OLD CARRIE JONES, THE WIFE OF ACCUSED MURDER SUSPECT JASON JONES, APPEARED IN CEDAR COUNTY COURT MONDAY MORNING.

CARRIE JONES FACES CHARGES OF FIRST-DEGREE HOMICIDE, TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE AND ACCESSORY TO A FELONY.

AN AFFIDAVIT IN HER CASE IS SEALED AFTER A JUDGE’S RULING THAT THE RELEASE OF DETAILS WOULD NOT ALLOW JONES TO HAVE A FAIR TRIAL.

HER HUSBAND JASON JONES WAS ARRESTED THE DAY AFTER THE MURDERS LAST AUGUST AND CHARGED WITH FOUR COUNTS OF MURDER AND TWO COUNTS OF ARSON IN THE CASE.

HE WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO A PRELIMINARY HEARING AND HIS NEXT COURT HEARING IS SET FOR FEBRUARY 27TH.

CARRIE JONES IS CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN THE ANTELOPE COUNTY JAIL.

