IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HOLDS STEADY

IOWA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE HELD STEADY AT THREE-POINT-ONE PERCENT IN DECEMBER. STATE WORKFORCE DIRECTOR, BETH TOWNSEND, SAYS THERE WERE SOME POSITIVE SIGNS AS THE YEAR WRAPPED UP.

THE LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATE DROPPED SLIGHTLY AS TOWNSEND SAYS ABOUT 17-HUNDRED PEOPLE DROPPED OUT OF THE WORKFORCE.

EMPLOYERS CONTINUE TO CITE THE NEED FOR MORE SKILLED WORKERS, AND SHE SAYS THAT’S ONE THING WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON:

SHE SAYS THERE ARE LOT OF GOOD PROGRAMS TRYING TO CREATE EMPLOYEE PIPELINES THAT ARE CRUCIAL TO FIXING THE WORKFORCE CRISIS EMPLOYERS FACE.