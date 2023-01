SIOUX CITY PARKS OFFERS PLAN TO DEAL WITH EMERALD ASH BORER

NOW THAT THE EMERALD ASH BORER HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN SIOUX CITY AND WOODBURY COUNTY, THE CITY PARKS DEPARTMENT IS OFFERING GUIDANCE TO RESIDENTS WHO HAVE ASH TREES ON THEIR PROPERTY.

CITY PARKS SUPERVISOR KELLY BACH SAYS THE CITY BEGAN PLANNING FOR THE TREE KILLING PEST OVER A YEAR AGO:

BACH SAYS RESIDENTS WITH AN ASH TREE IN THEIR YARD OR RIGHT OF WAY MUST DECIDE IF THEY WANT TO REMOVE THE TREE OR TREAT IT AND TRY TO KEEP IT HEALTHY:

BACH SAYS SIOUX CITY HAS NUMEROUS ASH TREES THROUGHOUT IT, BECAUSE THEY WERE THE MAIN TREE USED TO REPLACE ELM TREES DESTROYED BY DISEASE AROUND 50 YEARS AGO:

THE CITY AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION HAVE INFORMATION ABOUT E-A-B AVAILABLE ON THEIR WEBSITES.